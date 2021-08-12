Metro Nashville Council provides grants to 21 nonprofits

Vonecia Carswell/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The Metropolitan Council approved 21 Opportunity Grants to non-profits in Nashville on August 3, 2021. These non-profits will help the Metro Nashville government to enhance safety and reduce violence in the city. The grants are part of The Community Safety Partnership Fund.

The Metro Council voted to support community groups based on the recommendations of the 11-member Community Safety Partnership Advisory Board, which is led by Sharon Roberson, the former Mayoral Policing Policy Commission member.

According to Mayor John Cooper, these small fundings will help non-profits in the area to work together to solve community safety problems. “Community safety requires community solutions,” said Mayor John Cooper.

Sharon Roberson agrees with the recommendations of the Policing Policy Commission, which emphasizes the need of investing in community groups and partnerships. “These grants are a first down payment on a much-needed investment.”

According to Metro Council Public Safety Chair, Jennifer Gamble, crime rates in Nashville have fallen into 10 percent this year, while violent crime rates have spiked. He believes investing in community-based groups is the best solution as these non-profits can provide opportunities and programs for at-risk populations. The Metro Government will partner and coordinate with the organizations to make the neighborhoods safer.

To be eligible for the grants, non-profits must be registered with both the federal Internal Revenue Service and the Tennessee Secretary of State. Groups with budgets of $50,000 or more are required to get an audit from the previous fiscal year. Grant recipients will be required to sign a contract with Metro and submit an annual report detailing their spending.

