Nashville, TN

Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole appointed as Tennessee's Deputy Adjutant General

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hr8aY_0bPEPhSh00
Day Banks/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Military Department appoints Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole as the new Deputy Adjutant General. Adjutant General of Tennessee Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes announced on Monday, August 6.

Brig. Gen. Cole previously served as Land Component Commander responsible for 9,000 Soldiers in Tennessee. Cole succeeds Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker, who retired from the Tennessee Military Department and currently serves as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. On September 10, Cole will be promoted to Major General at Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville.

“Brig. Gen. Cole has done an outstanding job in his previous role as Land Component Commander,” said Holmes. Holmes believes Brig. Gen. Cole's experience from his numerous deployments will have a positive impact on the Tennesse National Guard. "We are fortunate to benefit from his years of service," Holmes said.

Cole began his military career in the United States Army in 1989. In 1995 he joined the Tennessee National Guard. He formerly served as the commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the Tennessee National Guard's Chief of Staff. In 2004 and 2010, Cole was called to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, and in 2018 he served in Ukraine.

Cole graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

The state adjutant general is the de facto leader of a state's armed forces, including the state's National Guard, naval militia, and any other state defense forces. TAG (The Adjutant General) is an officer who reports to the governor of the state.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_22a0adbf7c28fe43b83f5235f3c4073f.blob

Local journalism advocate and practitioner

Nashville, TN
138 followers
Loading

More from Kelleigh Michanichou

Cookeville, TN

WCTE-PBS Downtown Film Festival to illuminate Cookeville’s Historic WestSide with films

COOKEVILLE, TN - WCTE-PBS Downtown Film Festival, in collaboration with The Storyteller Agency and Cookeville Performing Arts Center, will celebrate talented filmmakers on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Cookeville’s Historic West Side.Read full story
Cookeville, TN

Fun and safe activities for kids in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, TN - Pandemic has brought another challenge for parents to have some fun outside of the house. Parents need to pay attention to ensure the safety of their family members. Rest assured for parents, these three places in Cookeville have taken extra steps to provide fun activities while ensuring everyone's safety by following guidelines and ensuring the cleanliness of the space.Read full story
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville Children’s Theatre prepares for ANNIE's production and the fall class

COOKEVILLE, TN - Cookeville Children’s Theatre will bring ANNIE, the award-winning musical, to the stage in November at the Cookeville Performing Arts Center. Jennifer Welch, artistic director of Cookeville Children’s Theatre, will direct and choreograph the performance featuring Michael Choate as the musical director and conductor. The theatre recently held auditions for 4th to 12th grader actors, dancers, and singers on Aug. 17-18.Read full story
Cookeville, TN

Visit these state parks to unplug and enjoy the nature in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, TN - Take a break from a busy week and swap the four walls with fresh air and green landscape in the parks. There are various activities you can enjoy in the parks, including paddling, hiking, and learning about the wildlife. Plan your visit with your loved ones in these three state parks in Cookeville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Gov. Lee announced executive order giving parents ability to opt out of school mask mandates

NASHVILLE, TN - Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee made an announcement on Executive Order 84 Monday, Aug. 16, allowing parents to opt their children out of a local mask obligation imposed by a school or health board.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Fisk's John Lewis Center For Social Justice appointed new director

NASHVILLE, TN – Fisk University's John Lewis Center for Social Justice appointed Professor Dr. Karida Brown of UCLA as the first Diane Nash Descendants of the Emancipation Chair. Brown also serves as the LA Lakers' Director of Racial Equity and Action.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Pennington Distilling Company: Blend-Your-Own-Bottle experience

NASHVILLE, TN — Good news to all Nashvillians who love the Tennessee whiskey! Now, Pennington Distilling Company offers its guests a blend-your-own bottle of Whiskey, Bourbon, and Rye at its facility.Read full story
Cookeville, TN

Camp or rent a cabin in these Cookeville state parks

COOKEVILLE, TN - Sometimes, we need a change of scenery to get inspiration or recharge our energy. Traveling during the pandemic is quite challenging, but we can still have some fun to enjoy fresh outdoor air by camping. Here are three state parks that provide camping and cabin for you to visit in Cookeville.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport’s Concourse D and Terminal Wings awarded Best Design-Build Projects

NASHVILLE, TN - Concourse D and the ticketing area extension at Nashville International Airport® have won Design-Build Institute of America (DBIA) best projects awards for 2021.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Frist Art Museum presents American Art Deco

NASHVILLE, TN — The Frist Art Museum presents “American Art Deco: Designing for the People,1918-1939” from Oct. 8, 2021, to Jan. 2, 2022. This exhibition will explore an in-depth examination of international styles that inspired decorative arts, fine arts, architecture, and design in the 1920s and 1930s.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville State Community College's GRAD program received another investment from Amazon

NASHVILLE, TN - Amazon has doubled its investment in the Nashville GRAD program for Nashville State Community College students, just seven months after stepping up with a $100,000 donation.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee High School Seniors allowed to retake ACT test

NASHVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Department of Education allows all high school seniors to retake their ACT college admission exam this fall after taking the test for the first time as a junior during the COVID-19 pandemic.Read full story
Tennessee State

Sgt. Brad Bagwell awarded Tennessee SEAFWA Wildlife Officer of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN - The Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies has awarded Sgt. Brad Bagwell the Wildlife Officer of the Year. TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division Colonel Darren Rider announced the award. In October, Bagwell will be honored during a meeting of the SEAFWA Chiefs Council in Roanoke, VA, this year. Bagwell was chosen from among other TWRA law enforcement personnel to receive the award as the state recipient.Read full story
Tennessee State

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee to serve 10,000 young people each year

NASHVILLE, TN - Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, a youth service organization, announced DUB100BY2026 as a five-year plan. The organization plans to increase the number of youth served annually from 5,000 to 10,000 young people by 2026.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Justice Industries offer employment opportunities for marginalized people in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Justice Industries is a non-profit organization creating job opportunities for marginalized people who face difficulty entering traditional employment due to their criminal history, domestic abuse, generational poverty, addiction recovery, and mental illness.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Broadway returns to TPAC with The Band's Visit premiere

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will kick off its 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season with the Nashville premiere of The Band's Visit Oct. 19-24. The show, one of the most Tony Award-winning musicals of all time, will be performed at TPAC's Jackson Hall.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Where to find thrift stores near Springfield, Robertson County

NASHVILLE, TN – Thrifting has become a trend and hobby that is loved by many people. Through thrifting, you can find many cheap goods with great quality. Thrifting is also very popular among people because thrifting also voices the spirit of a more sustainable life. Here are some thrift stores near Springfield for you to visit.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville NeuroCare Therapy launches the third clinic in Greater Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville NeuroCare Therapy unveils the third clinic location in the Midtown district. The clinic also appointed Joseph M. Sharpe as medical director of the Midtown clinic.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Fertility Institute's Christopher Montville named a Top Doctor by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine

NASHVILLE, TN - Christopher Montville, practice director at Tennessee Fertility Institute or TFI, recently received the honor as a Top Doctor for reproductive health from Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. The magazine creates a list to honor local physicians from various medical specialties.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Christopher Jerrolds re-joins Rep. Jim Cooper's office

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessean Christopher Jerrolds re-joined Rep. Jim Cooper's office as Deputy Chief of Staff today. Jerrolds previously interned for Cooper in Washington, D.C. while attending Vanderbilt University. Jerrolds returned to Cooper's D.C. office as a Staff Assistant after graduation. He was then promoted to Legislative Correspondent, then Legislative Assistant, all while attending Georgetown Law School in the evenings.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy