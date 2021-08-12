Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole appointed as Tennessee's Deputy Adjutant General

Day Banks/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Military Department appoints Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole as the new Deputy Adjutant General. Adjutant General of Tennessee Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes announced on Monday, August 6.

Brig. Gen. Cole previously served as Land Component Commander responsible for 9,000 Soldiers in Tennessee. Cole succeeds Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker, who retired from the Tennessee Military Department and currently serves as the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services. On September 10, Cole will be promoted to Major General at Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville.

“Brig. Gen. Cole has done an outstanding job in his previous role as Land Component Commander,” said Holmes. Holmes believes Brig. Gen. Cole's experience from his numerous deployments will have a positive impact on the Tennesse National Guard. "We are fortunate to benefit from his years of service," Holmes said.

Cole began his military career in the United States Army in 1989. In 1995 he joined the Tennessee National Guard. He formerly served as the commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the Tennessee National Guard's Chief of Staff. In 2004 and 2010, Cole was called to Iraq for Operation Iraqi Freedom, and in 2018 he served in Ukraine.

Cole graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

The state adjutant general is the de facto leader of a state's armed forces, including the state's National Guard, naval militia, and any other state defense forces. TAG (The Adjutant General) is an officer who reports to the governor of the state.

