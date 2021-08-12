Must visit farm-to-table restaurants in Nashville

Dave Phillips/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - The first delicacy that comes to your mind when visiting Nashville is probably hot chicken. But Music City has more to offer than just chicken. As the most populous city in Tennessee, Nashville has many farm-to-table restaurants offering locally-sourced food for you. We have made a list of the restaurants to make sure you don't miss out on visiting them.

1. Adele's By Jonathan Waxman

The locally-sourced restaurant is named after Chef Jonathan Waxman's mother. Since they use locally sourced and locally grown ingredients, the food served changes seasonally based upon the availability of ingredients. Adele's also serves wine and beer. A private dining room is also available.

Location: 1210 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203

2. The Farm House

If you have a soft spot for Southern cuisine, The Farm House is the right place to go. The farm-to-table restaurant is the newest of its kind in Nashville. Located in downtown Nashville, The Farm House serves traditional Southern food with a contemporary touch. You can get your favorite delicacies made from locally-sourced ingredients while sipping good bourbon cocktails here.

Location: 210 Almond St, Nashville, TN 37201

3. The 404 Kitchen

When hot chickens and country foods start to bore your palate, The 404 Kitchen might be able to save your day. The 404 Kitchen serves classic European food with a contemporary spin. They also put an emphasis on delivering fresh, seasonal food made from locally available ingredients. In addition, the restaurant features a bar program that offers wide selections of whiskey, cocktails, and wines.

Location: 507 12th Ave S Fl 2, Nashville, TN 37203

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.