Loosen up and enjoy cocktails in these three Nashville rooftop bars

Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - If you enjoy the outdoor atmosphere, watching the city view and skyline while holding cocktails, rooftop bars are where you should go. You can watch the sunset and mingle with other guests to start a conversation as the night unfold. Here are three rooftop bars you can enjoy:

1. Fins Bar at Margaritaville Hotel

True to the hotel's name, Fins Bar offers more than 20 kinds of margarita for you to loosen up. The bar boasts the beach-bar vibe providing guests with Nashville's skyline view near the pool deck. You can enjoy the bar's specialty Fins Up Margarita, margarita with silver tequila in the mix. The bar serves the guest on Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight.

2. L27 Rooftop Lounge

Serving customers from 27 floors high above Nashville, L27 offers cocktails and other menus to help you unwind from the stress. L27 follows safety and health regulations during the pandemic, ensuring the cleanliness and sanitation of the area. Enjoy the Wandering Sky cocktail with Tromba Reposado tequila in the mix. The rooftop lounge also provides free live music atop the L27 Pool. Payton Smith will perform at an upcoming event on Thursday, Sept. 9.

3. Rare Bird

Rare Bird provides a chance to socialize in a relaxing atmosphere for people to enjoy their cocktails. The bar will host National Dog Day Yappy Hour to celebrate #NationalDogDay, inviting all dog lovers to gather and chat from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. The guests can enjoy the event while supporting the Nashville Humane Society with the donation. Not really in the mood for socializing? You can enjoy the Hot Mess from Rare Bird's cocktails selection, offering the taste of vodka mixed with lime, cucumber, coconut, Lillet Rose, and orgeat.

