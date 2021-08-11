Nashville, TN

Davidson County looking for Administrative Assistant

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwVNO_0bO3z8wq00
Unsplash/Firmbee.com

NASHVILLE, TN — Davidson County is looking for an Administrative Assistant at the Office of Emergency Management. This is a Full-Time, Non-Civil Service job.

A High School Diploma or equivalent with five more years of clerical or administrative experience, including three years supervising employees and programs, is required. The successful candidate will have experience working in Microsoft Office software and possess strong Excel skills to create reports and spreadsheets.

Typical duties include responding and acting in an administrative role in the OEM EOC during activations. Incumbent may act as EOC administrator for LEO & NERVE programs or as the scribe for the Director or his designee and manage an emergency backup for financial duties such as bill payment, requisitions and travel requests.

This position will work closely with the OEM Office Manager. They will assist the manager in overseeing day-to-day office staffing, staff programs and projects, 24-hour staffing of the OEM dispatch center, card key authorized clearance, ITS concerns, handling emergency requests, and responding to citizen or departmental complaints.

The Administrative Assistant will gather information and gain approvals from the Director for all travel requests for out-of-county or state for deployments and training and submit information to OEM finance for entry in R12, includes staff and all OEM ESU. Incumbents will also maintain and create administrative policies and OEM calendars in outlook.

Candidates must have strong knowledge of human resources management practices and procedures and excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Those who own accreditations from a foreign institute are encouraged to apply.

