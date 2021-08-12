Nashville's Big Machine Distillery spirits win ASCOT Awards

Unsplash/Victor Hughes

NASHVILLE, TN — Three of Big Machine Distillery spirits have been acknowledged with the ASCOT Awards 2021 in various categories.

ASCOT (American Spirits Council of Tasters) Awards is an international spirits competition created and judged by Fred Minnick, a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, spirits journalist, and professional taster.

The competition also enables distillers to have their products recognized through Fred’s podcasts, streaming shows, social media, newsletters and festivals. Award categories include whiskey, single malt scotch, white spirits/rum/tequila, brandies and liqueurs.

Big Machine Distillery’s Clayton James Single Barrel Whiskey was awarded Gold in the Whiskey category, and their Clayton James Tennessee whiskey has won in the Platinum category.

Besides their two whiskey-category winners, their platinum filtered Big Machine Vodka won the Platinum award in the white spirits/rum/tequila category.

This year, Big Machine Vodka has also been awarded the highest honor of Double Gold by the Fifty Best.

You can purchase their Clayton James Tennessee whiskey for $39.99 with a 45 percent alcohol, their Single Barrel Whiskey for $74.99 with an alcohol content of 62.4 percent and Big Machine Vodka for $21.99 with 40 percent alcohol in stores near you.

Music mogul Scott Borchetta acquired big Machine Distillery in 2015 to produce and market high-quality craft spirits. Scott took his brother, Mark, onboard in establishing Big Machine as a foundational player in the spirits industry.

Their mission is to create the smoothest tasting vodka through the Platinum Filtration system constructed in its machine and happen to be the only system of its kind in the world. Big Machine Distillery also offers craft Tennessee Whiskey, American-style gin, moonshine, bourbons and rums.

