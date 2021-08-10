Bridgestone Arena update on the health and safety procedures following increase rate of COVID-19

Unsplash/Tai's Captures

NASHVILLE, TN — COVID-19 cases in Tennessee had increased in the past few weeks and some places had taken health and safety protocol measurements very seriously to ensure guests and staff safety at the place.

Bridgestone Arena, home of Smashville, has committed to creating a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience for all guests by applying the health and safety procedures in entering the arena.

Bridgestone Arena had applied a mask policy for everyone, including vaccinated or unvaccinated guests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had recommended everyone to wear their mask in indoor seating as there are high transmission rates of COVID-19. They highly recommend all guests to wear their masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

All guests entering the arena will undergo a symptom screening and are advised to stay home if they are not feeling well.

For vaccinated guests, the Bridgestone arena is thankful for keeping themselves and other guests safe during this time. Vaccinated guests are also encouraged to follow the CDC’s guidelines in accordance with the current corona case.

In the arena, frequently touched areas will be sanitized during and after the event. Hand sanitizers will also be provided in the area throughout the venue. Cashless transactions and a mobile-only-ticket policy will be implemented in the Bridgestone Arena.

All team members will practice good hygiene, including washing hands frequently with soap and warm water, and they will also undergo training for new arena policies and procedures.

Bridgestone Arena has been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management by the International WELL Building Institute. Even though the rating was given for buildings and facilities following the COVID-19 procedure, Bridgestone Arena will continue to support long-term health and safety needs.

