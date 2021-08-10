Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic to pause ticket sales to HIV/AIDS fundraising gala

Unsplash/Zane Persaud

NASHVILLE, TN — After one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, red carpet events started making a comeback to Nashville, including Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic's formal party, Ruby Gala.

All the proceeds will go towards the HIV/AIDS epidemic by funding activities related to patient care and provide training for future HIV specialists, as the country currently faced a shortage of HIV providers.

“With the Ruby Gala, I’m hoping to create a formal gala that’s approachable, affordable, and accessible to the younger generation,” said VCCC medical director Dr. Sean Kelly.

Following the success of its 2019 25th Anniversary Gala, this year's gala is scheduled to be held on August 21 at Marathon Music Works, followed by a separate ticket to Late Party at Dream Hotel. However, due to a recent rise of COVID-19 in Nashville and Tennessee, VCCC decided to paused ticket sales until further notice.

The Ruby Gala will provide support not only to the VCCC patients but also to support the ongoing needs of the person living with HIV. Due to the pandemic, the VCCC cannot hold its annual event last year.

VCCC is one of the pioneers in having HIV care and activism, but there has been a critical shortage of HIV specialists, especially in Nashville and in the South, even though cases of HIV continue to grow. There are nearly 40,000 cases of HIV infection in the U.S. alone every year, with half of the cases occur in the South.

The gala will also celebrate those who have supported the VCCC and its mission, remember those who lost to HIV, and commemorate the achievements in overcoming HIV especially in Nashville, and continuously creating sustainable HIV care for the community.

Ruby Gala is created for individuals age 21 and above, and a black-tie outfit is optional. There will be cocktails served in both of the locations. Guests can also choose to stay at the Dream Hotel room block following the event.

For information regarding ticketing, sponsorships, or donation for the event, visit here.

