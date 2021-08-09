Nashville, TN

Nashville Zoo presents: Sunset Safari

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMFGE_0bMGBxh800
Unsplash/Oxana Melis

NASHVILLE, TN — Sunset Safari is back at Nashville Zoo on September 11, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Sunset Safari will also feature food and drinks from Nashville eateries as well as live entertainment and special animal hosts. The event is named by NFocus magazine as one of the best parties and wildlife meets nightlife at the zoo.

More than 30 of Nashville’s best restaurants and beverage purveyors will be participating, including Amerigo Italian Restaurant, Bavarian Bierhaus, Donut Distillery Elliston Place Soda Shop, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint, Nashville Sweets, and Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe.

The ticket to the event will be available to purchase on September 10, 2021. Main event tickets cost $175 per person. Patron tickets are $300 per person with early entrance at 6.30 p.m., access to VIP lounge with animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres. Benefactor tickets are $1000 for two guests with early access at 6 p.m., access to VIP Lounge and reserved parking at the zoo. This event is strictly for the age of 21 and above.

The zoo recommends guests wear safari chic attire and comfortable shoes during the event. The event will go ahead regardless of the weather.

This event is co-chaired by Clara Belden, Sally Coble, Allie Hall and Jessica Woosley. Benefactors for Sunset Safari are Cathy and Jerry Johnson, Nora and Kent Kirby, Wanda and Jerry Lyle.

To secure your spot or view a complete list of food and beverage and sponsors of the event, please visit the Nashville Zoo website.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_22a0adbf7c28fe43b83f5235f3c4073f.blob

Local journalism advocate and practitioner

Nashville, TN
96 followers
Loading

More from Kelleigh Michanichou

Nashville, TN

LBMC is looking for talents to fill 42 job positions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - LBMC, the largest professional services solutions provider in Tennessee, is currently hiring to fill around 42 job positions in Nashville. There are also several positions available for other areas in Tennessee, including Chattanooga and Knoxville.Read full story
Tullahoma, TN

Tennessee-based EnableComp will host career fairs in September

NASHVILLE, TN - EnableComp, a complex claim revenue solutions company, announced the details for career fairs scheduled for two days in September this year. The company is currently looking for additional team members for offices in Franklin and Tullahoma, Tenn. EnableComp will host career fairs virtually in the Franklin office on Sept.14 and hybrid format in the Tullahoma office on Sept.15. The career fairs will start from 11 a.m.– 4 p.m. on both days.Read full story
Nashville, TN

HCA Healthcare calls for new talents for 78 tech job positions in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - HCA Healthcare, a Nashville-based healthcare provider, is currently looking for new talents for 78 full-time job positions in the information technology department. The company has 212 jobs positions available in Nashville for all departments.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Join KEVA's march against violence in Nashville on August 14

NASHVILLE, TN - Keeping Every Vision Alive, or KEVA, is about to hold its 3rd annual Silence the Violence march this Saturday, Aug. 14, starting from Citizen Bank to Hadley Bank. Join with citizens of Nashville and more community organizations to spread awareness against violence and work together to keep the community safe for everyone in the Nashville neighborhood.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Call these companies to fight pest invasion

NASHVILLE, TN - Nashville's summer is quite humid that it could lead to pest problems. Termites, Rodents, Mosquitos, and a bunch of other small creatures love moist places. We recommend that you leave your pest problems to the experts. A pest control company will take care of the pest invasion thoroughly. In this article, we have a list of the best pest control companies in Nashville for you to check out.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville's Big Machine Distillery spirits win ASCOT Awards

NASHVILLE, TN — Three of Big Machine Distillery spirits have been acknowledged with the ASCOT Awards 2021 in various categories. ASCOT (American Spirits Council of Tasters) Awards is an international spirits competition created and judged by Fred Minnick, a Wall Street Journal best-selling author, spirits journalist, and professional taster.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Three fishing guides to help Nashvilleans fish like a pro

NASHVILLE, TN - Whether to enjoy the fresh air or to spend quality time with your loved ones, fishing will allow you to enjoy both in a single trip. If you have never tried a fishing trip before, there are fishing guides that will help you navigate and enhance your fishing trip experience. Here are three fishing guides for Nashvilleans:Read full story
Nashville, TN

Must visit farm-to-table restaurants in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - The first delicacy that comes to your mind when visiting Nashville is probably hot chicken. But Music City has more to offer than just chicken. As the most populous city in Tennessee, Nashville has many farm-to-table restaurants offering locally-sourced food for you. We have made a list of the restaurants to make sure you don't miss out on visiting them.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Loosen up and enjoy cocktails in these three Nashville rooftop bars

NASHVILLE, TN - If you enjoy the outdoor atmosphere, watching the city view and skyline while holding cocktails, rooftop bars are where you should go. You can watch the sunset and mingle with other guests to start a conversation as the night unfold. Here are three rooftop bars you can enjoy:Read full story
Tennessee State

Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole appointed as Tennessee's Deputy Adjutant General

NASHVILLE, TN - Tennessee Military Department appoints Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole as the new Deputy Adjutant General. Adjutant General of Tennessee Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes announced on Monday, August 6.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Metro Nashville Council provides grants to 21 nonprofits

NASHVILLE, TN - The Metropolitan Council approved 21 Opportunity Grants to non-profits in Nashville on August 3, 2021. These non-profits will help the Metro Nashville government to enhance safety and reduce violence in the city. The grants are part of The Community Safety Partnership Fund.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Shop at Nashville-based women's clothing boutique, Vinnie Louise

NASHVILLE, TN - Bringing the originality and style to women of Nashville at an affordable price is the sole value of Vinnie Louise. This Nashville's woman boutique offers various clothing and accessories items to shop, from tops, dresses, shoes, bags, to vintage-themed home appliances and decorations. Vinnie Louis crafts its products with a sense of uniqueness and authenticity to match its customers' personalities.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans' RB Derrick Henry speaks about his involvement in play-calling and being called "Coach Henry"

NASHVILLE, TN—Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry might not have been involved a lot in the team drills during the team's training camp, but he contributed more than that to the squad. Titans running back coach Tony Dews mentioned that Henry is now called "Coach Henry" among the team.Read full story
Davidson County, TN

Davidson County looking for Administrative Assistant

NASHVILLE, TN — Davidson County is looking for an Administrative Assistant at the Office of Emergency Management. This is a Full-Time, Non-Civil Service job. A High School Diploma or equivalent with five more years of clerical or administrative experience, including three years supervising employees and programs, is required. The successful candidate will have experience working in Microsoft Office software and possess strong Excel skills to create reports and spreadsheets.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt University researches how salespeople's proximity to consumers affects their spending habits

NASHVILLE, TN — Offline shopping in stores has its own fun and thrill. Customers may see and feel the items they are looking for when they browse in person. However, when individuals are exploring or looking around the store, the sight of a salesperson hovering around can make them feel uneasy.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena update on the health and safety procedures following increase rate of COVID-19

NASHVILLE, TN — COVID-19 cases in Tennessee had increased in the past few weeks and some places had taken health and safety protocol measurements very seriously to ensure guests and staff safety at the place.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic to pause ticket sales to HIV/AIDS fundraising gala

NASHVILLE, TN — After one-year hiatus due to COVID-19, red carpet events started making a comeback to Nashville, including Vanderbilt Comprehensive Care Clinic's formal party, Ruby Gala.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Dolly Parton invested 'I Will Always Love You' royalties in the Black Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, TN — Dolly Parton recently revealed that she has used some royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” for an office complex in a black neighborhood in Nashville, Tennessee.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Origin Investments collaborates with PDG to build Nashville community

NASHVILLE, TN — Origin Investments has partnered with Price Development Group, or PDG, to construct a 320-unit community in Nashville’s Sylvan Heights neighborhood. The two companies are currently working together to develop the Class A community in Nashville.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy