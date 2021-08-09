Nashville Zoo presents: Sunset Safari

Unsplash/Oxana Melis

NASHVILLE, TN — Sunset Safari is back at Nashville Zoo on September 11, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Sunset Safari will also feature food and drinks from Nashville eateries as well as live entertainment and special animal hosts. The event is named by NFocus magazine as one of the best parties and wildlife meets nightlife at the zoo.

More than 30 of Nashville’s best restaurants and beverage purveyors will be participating, including Amerigo Italian Restaurant, Bavarian Bierhaus, Donut Distillery Elliston Place Soda Shop, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint, Nashville Sweets, and Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe.

The ticket to the event will be available to purchase on September 10, 2021. Main event tickets cost $175 per person. Patron tickets are $300 per person with early entrance at 6.30 p.m., access to VIP lounge with animal experiences and special hors d’oeuvres. Benefactor tickets are $1000 for two guests with early access at 6 p.m., access to VIP Lounge and reserved parking at the zoo. This event is strictly for the age of 21 and above.

The zoo recommends guests wear safari chic attire and comfortable shoes during the event. The event will go ahead regardless of the weather.

This event is co-chaired by Clara Belden, Sally Coble, Allie Hall and Jessica Woosley. Benefactors for Sunset Safari are Cathy and Jerry Johnson, Nora and Kent Kirby, Wanda and Jerry Lyle.

To secure your spot or view a complete list of food and beverage and sponsors of the event, please visit the Nashville Zoo website.

