Origin Investments collaborates with PDG to build Nashville community

NASHVILLE, TN — Origin Investments has partnered with Price Development Group, or PDG, to construct a 320-unit community in Nashville’s Sylvan Heights neighborhood. The two companies are currently working together to develop the Class A community in Nashville.

Origin mentioned that site work had already begun for PDG Charlotte and the construction of the community will begin soon. PDG Construction will be the main general contractor of the project, HEDK Architects will design the community, and Kimley Horn will be in charge of civil engineering and landscape architect.

For this project, they have a construction loan of $52 million from UMB Bank. The neighborhood is set to be completed in phases with the first one scheduled in August 2023 and the final one in November 2023.

The units will be available to purchase in studios, or one- and two-bedroom with a floor size of 559 to 853 square feet. The neighborhood will also be completed with a five-story community building with a space of 248,260-square-foot that will be completed with a pool, two-story fitness center, working lounge, and parking garaged for about 433 vehicles.

Sylvan Heights community is located southwest of downtown Nashville filled with locally-owned restaurants, bars, and shops. It will take less than 15 minutes to commute from Sylvan Heights to the city center.

PDG Charlotte will set up their office just 5 minutes away from downtown Nashville, which is also home to several mixed-use developments including Amazon and Cambridge’s One C1TY Nashville.

Origin Investments has been actively exploring Nashville and has seen growth in Charlotte Avenue and the location of their future projects. Origin has been using a machine learning database to identify the top seven cities to develop communities, and Nashville came in fourth, which is also among Origin’s target market.

