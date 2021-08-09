Marcus Ericsson secures his second IndyCar win

Unsplash/Ryan Gagnon

NASHVILLE, TN — Over the weekend, Nashville held its major event, mainly the Music City Grand Prix spread across the city. Many people, fans or just spectators, came to watch the race.

As the race ended, Marcus Ericsson, driving for Chip Ganassi Racing, secured first place position at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, even though he started the race airborne. Ericsson managed to win by just 1.5596 seconds from his teammate, Scott Dixon.

Following Dixon, James Hinchcliffe of Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport finished third in place of the season. This is Ericsson’s second win of the season, following the race at Detroit.

In the early race, Ericsson has rammed into the back of Sebastien Bourdais on a restart on Lap 5, sending his Honda airborne. His car was heavily damaged in the accident and collected a stop-and-go (penalty), but his crew was able to get him back on track.

“I thought I would try and recover as many positions as possible and have a solid, what, top 15 was sort of my game plan after that incident. Then, yeah, the team did a great job with the strategy. Pit stops were great. There were so many incidents. For sure there was a little luck there, as well, no doubt about that,” said the 30-year-old.

Marcus Ericsson has competed in his second NTT IndyCar Series season with Chip Ganassi Racing. In the most recent race, he was racing for Sauber in Formula 1 last four seasons. During his career, he had won several tournaments including British Formula BMW and Japanese F3 championships. Ericsson had also competed in British F3 and GP2 (or known as Formula 2).

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day international race that featured NTT IndyCar ® SERIES, SRO GT America, Trans Am, and Crosley Stadium SUPER Trucks racing series. The event wanted to create a comprehensive world-class international destination that brings Nashville, the Music City, and the Mid-south region.

