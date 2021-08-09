TWRA suggest some precaution regarding bird disease

Unsplash/Christina Gottardi

NASHVILLE, TN — There has been an increased report of dead birds recently due to a recent disease affecting birds in several eastern and midwestern states.

The recent disease found in the dead birds had cause eye swelling and crusty discharge from the birds’ eyes and can be associated with neurological symptoms.

Most of the reports of the disease could be found in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. The disease has affected young birds included common grackles, European starlings, blue jays, and American robins, and other species of songbirds. Currently, there are no reported cases in Tennessee and have no report on humans, poultry, or livestock.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has been working closely with the regional experts in investigating the case and cause of the disease on birds. Disease experts also working closely on the cause of the disease that infected these birds and causes an increase of deaths in several cities, but have not found any infection from known illnesses.

TWRA also recommended people of Nashville take these precautions. First, to stop feeding birds and cover bird baths until the case subsidies. Then, clean up any excess that has spilled or was placed on the ground, also clean feeders and birdbaths with a 10 percent bleach solution.

During this time, avoid handling birds and if needed, wear disposable gloves when handling the birds. If there is a case of dead bird(s), pick them with an inverted plastic bag over hand to avoid touching the bird. Last, to keep pets of any kind away from sick or dead wild birds at the moment, to avoid getting infected.

If there is any case of deceased birds with crustiness or bulging eyes or neurological issues, contact TWRA at (615) 781-6500.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.