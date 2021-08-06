Tennessee Governor Announced the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) Results

Ben Mullins/Unsplash

NASHVILLE,TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the Spring 2021 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) state-level results. Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn accompanied the governor in announcing the results on Monday, August 2. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, this is the first collection of state-level data on student academic achievement.

“These results show that COVID-19 has disrupted learning in every school district in Tennessee,” said Gov. Lee. Governor Lee thanked the teachers who have been working hard to keep the students educated this past year. He pledged to implement strategies to ensure the derailed education system gets back on track.

As a result of the pandemic's disruption to the education system, student academic competence has decreased in Tennessee across all subjects and grades. Tenessee schools’ commitment to getting all the information needed about their students' competence can be seen from the 95% student participation rate on the TCAP.

Commissioner Schwinn appreciates districts, schools, and teachers' efforts to adapt to the new normal. They have made sure the students are tested and as a result, evaluation can be made to design and plan what’s necessary for a better education.

The following are key data points from the state-level 2021 Spring TCAP results at the:

• In Tennessee, kids earning Mastered and On Track have decreased, while pupils scoring Below have increased.

• While this year's scores are in line with state expectations, Tennessee avoided the proficiency reductions that other states have seen as a result of the epidemic

• Data suggest that economically poor kids, urban/suburban pupils, English learners, and students of color suffer the most unfavorable consequences.

• Districts that provided chances for in-person education experienced a lower drop in student competence.

