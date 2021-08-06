Tennessee's increasing vaccination rate due to the Delta variant

Unsplash/Brano

NASHVILLE, TN — The spread of Delta variants of COVID-19 in Tennessee has gotten everyone worried about the spread of the virus and the state’s Department of Health mentioned that more people are getting their vaccines.

From a recent number, people getting their vaccines had increased by 20 percent in the last week alone. That means a lot of Tennesseans who are hesitant to get the vaccine are now ready to get theirs to protect themselves and their surroundings from the new Delta variant of COVID-19.

However, this increase from 62,000 per week to 76,000 is not sufficient enough to move the state’s vaccination rate significantly from the previous position. Tennesseans who had taken their first vaccine are below 45 percent, making Tennessee one of the least protected states.

Dr. Lisa Piercey mentioned that the one-week surge could be due to the Delta variant that had led to an increase in cases of more than 200 percent in the past week. Currently, the hospital is handling almost up to 1,000 patients who tested positive with COVID-19. This number is strikingly similar back in February.

From a recent finding, about 90 percent of positive cases and hospitalization are among those unvaccinated. Among those patients who have to be hospitalized, 80 percent are over the age of 65 and are among the vulnerable and have weaker immune systems.

“The vast majority of all of the infections happening right now are among the unvaccinated,” Piercey says. “Vaccination is the single best tool we have to prevent COVID-19 in ourselves and in our communities.”

The Department of Health in Tennessee had encouraged everyone to get their vaccine when they can to protect their loved ones and themselves.

