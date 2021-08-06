Metro agencies open temporary COVID shelters for the homeless in Nashville

Unsplash/Ev

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metro Nashville recently opened a temporary shelter due to a cluster of positive Covid test results at Nashville Rescue Mission.

Recently, NRM found 16 positive cases among homeless shelters at NRM and was unable to house them properly.

As the world is battling COVID-19, it has become a problem for many homeless around the world. The new Delta variant of COVID-19 had caused a faster and easier transmission, causing more people at the shelter to get infected.

The COVID-19 shelter at Nashville Fairgrounds has been providing homeless shelter since March 2020 had come to an end in July. The shelter closed down due to the rate of vaccination and lower infection rate among the homeless in Davidson County.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Public Health Department, Metro Social Services, and Davidson County Sheriff’s Office have opened a temporary shelter in the DCSO Facility located at 5131 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.

The temporary shelter offers a safe isolation place for homeless individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The facility applies strict protocols, so unannounced drop-offs will not be accepted.

The temporary shelter was built in an open-dorm facility with showers, restrooms, meals, and other necessary resources needed by the clients. However, Davidson County is no longer under an emergency health order.

The short-term and long-term plan in providing safe housing for COVID-19 positive cases among people who experienced homelessness should also be addressed.

Meanwhile, Metro Nashville Public Health Department continued to provide vaccinations and testing. More than 300 pop-ups distributed the shots throughout the communities. The free vaccines are available at several grocery locations, pharmacies, and walk-in clinics in Davidson County.

