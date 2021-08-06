Nashville, TN

The Antikythera Mechanism exhibit presented by The Parthenon and Centennial Park Conservancy

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNh5g_0bJxGsTC00
Unsplash/Dannie Jing

NASHVILLE, TN — The Parthenon and Centennial Park Conservancy are currently having an exhibit of “The Antikythera Mechanism” in the Parthenon West Gallery. The display has been there since June 4 and will be displayed until September 26.

The Antikythera Mechanism will be displaying antiquity’s most significant technological artifacts. It was first discovered by a group of sponge divers on the island of Antikythera from an ancient shipwreck. Among the discovered items were a crumbling bronze remnant with mechanical dials and gearwheels.

The Scholars believed that in the past it took the form of 37 bronze gearwheels in a wooden case with pointers that calculated the movements of the sun, moon, and planets, and at the same time functioned as a calendar and predicted eclipses. It was thought to be the first analog computer ever created, with Greek advancements in astronomy, mathematics, and technology.

The Antikythera Mechanism will feature both a reproduction and a replica of the mechanism along with an illustrated panel displaying the history of the machine. The research was supported by Dr. Xenophon Moussas of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He has been providing “reproduction” of the Antikythera mechanism. The Parthenon is also making a custom 3D printed replica of the Antikythera Mechanism to show the difference between the reproduction and the artifact. Guests will also be able to interact with the replica in the exhibit.

Dr. Moussas also mentioned the Antikythera Mechanism is one of the greatest discoveries of the ancient artifacts and has proven that human has been able to create such things long in the past.

During the course, they will present a series of Symposia to learn more about ancient archaeology and this month. The next one is the Underwater Archaeology Basics which will be held on August 18 at 11 a.m.

