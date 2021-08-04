Advanced Data partners with Nashville-based Ncontracts to enhance verification services

Unsplash/Maria Ziegler

NASHVILLE, TN — Advanced Data Corporation or ADC, an enhanced verification solutions company, unveiled the new partnership with Ncontracts, a Nashville-based integrated risk management solutions company.

The new partnership provides access to Advanced Data's verification services for more than 70 mortgage lending clients of Ncontracts. The partnership helps the clients to leverage ADC’s full suite of consumer verification services.

“We’re extremely pleased with this strategic partnership. The people at Ncontracts have been fantastic to work with,” said Jon Maynell, president of Advanced Data Corporation. “Our ability to seamlessly transitions these clients to our platform without significant downtime is emblematic of the high level of synergy in this collaboration.”

ADC offers to verify the borrower's data, thus helping the lenders to prevent fraud cases. ADC has successfully carried out the migration to improve the verification services. Ncontracts offers integrated risk management solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and fintech companies nationwide.

The new partnership is a result of QuestSoft Corporation's acquisition by Ncontracts. Ncontracts acquired QuestSoft Corporation, a compliance software, and services company, earlier this year.

The acquisition helps Ncontracts become the most comprehensive set of integrated risk management. After acquiring QuestSoft Corporation, Ncontracts announced a new partnership with Discover Home Loans, home loans solutions provider in April this year. They initiated a new program called the LeadER review.

The LeadER review provides applicants the opportunity to have the right price quote up front. The new system also enhances the services, including payment streams calculations and verification for all types of loans. The LeadER review also ensures compliance with all applicable federal, state, and local rate limits.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.