Bridgestone Retail Operations partners with Tight End University for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee event

NASHVILLE, TN — Bridgestone Retail Operations, a Nashville-based member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies, recently held an event for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb Academy in collaboration with Tight End University or TEU.

Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO) trains opportunity with league players and Bridgestone leaders for the youth. The company also grants a $50,000 donation together with TEU to support the club and communities in the Nashville area.

“A special thanks to the generosity of our BSRO customers and teammates who continue to support our Boys & Girls Club partnership at our 2,200 stores nationwide. I have no doubt that this donation will create new opportunities for Nashville-area teens, and that its impact will be felt long after today," said Marko Ibrahim, president of Bridgestone Retail Operations.

TEU is an initiative from NFL stars Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen to gather tight ends in the NFL to train together. In this event, they provided training sessions to inspire Nashville kids and teens.

They have been actively supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) since 2015. The company donated $3.6 million last year for BCGA kids and teens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridgestone recently granted a $100,000, donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. The donation will help the local club kids access technology and reduce the digital divide in the area.

Boys & Girls Club of Manchester in New Hampshire also received a $25,000, donation to help local kids access resources, especially those who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

They strive to improve the way people move, live, work and play through the Driving Great Futures program, a part of Bridgestone corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs.

