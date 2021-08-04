Ncontracts plans to hold Ngage conference in Nashville this year

Unsplash/Stem List

NASHVILLE, TN-Ncontracts announced the return of Ngage, the company's annual user conference, in Nashville on September 28-29, 2021 with in-person attendees.

Ncontracts will also hold Nstruct in two parts: the first part in Nashville on September 27 and the second part in San Diego on October 25-26. The company will showcase Ncontracts' products and services during the conference.

"After an incredibly challenging year for our industry, we look forward to sharing our insights and learning from the users of our solutions while having some much-needed fun and time to reconnect with everyone in Nashville and San Diego," said Michael Berman, founder and CEO of Ncontracts.

The conference will take place in downtown Nashville at the JW Marriott. Berman will speak at the conference alongside other speakers, including Bill Simpson, CTO of Ncontracts.

Rafael (Ralph) DeLeon, senior vice president of industry engagement, will also join Berman and Simpson as one of the speakers. He recently joined the company to help clients navigate the changing regulatory landscape and leverage those changes.

The company will also showcase the recent enhancement of the company's products and services from the acquisition and new partnerships. They announced a new partnership with Advanced Data Corporation (ADC), an enhanced verification solutions company, allowing clients to access ADC's technology for more thorough verification.

Ncontracts acquired QuestSoft Corporation, a compliance software and services company, at the beginning of this year. The acquisition allows clients to assess risk and compliance with automation, thus saving the clients' time and reducing fraud cases.

Aside from the product sessions, the conference will also hold peer panel discussions and present the industry best practices. Ncontracts will accept the registration to join the Ngage conference until August 26, 2021.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.