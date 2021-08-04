Summer storm caused damage and flash floods across Nashville

Unsplash/Luka Vovk

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville was just hit by an intense summer storm and has brought down trees and power lines also caused flash floods across Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

For more than 11,000 customers in Nashville were impacted by the summer storm with the loss of power around midnight. Reported on the following day on Sunday, about 1,000 customers were still waiting for their power to be back on. As of Monday, all service was largely restored.

The summer storm has affected Richland Creek with moderate flood and Browns Creek with flood due to the thick fall of rain.

Some residents of an encampment next to Sevenmile Creek in South Nashville were swept into rising waters, and Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management was called to the scene. Thankfully, they were able to rescue everyone from the horrible accidents. This was the same area when a man died due to a flash flood earlier this year.

Garth Brooks concert was supposed to be on July 31 at Nissan Stadium due to the summer storm, the concert was canceled and the situation was chaotic for everyone. The show has not yet been rescheduled. Numerous videos showed that fans had a hard time finding covered shelters during the concert, and furious comments have flooded the event organizers of Garth Brooks concert, some of them just have their own vocal performances.

As health officials have been giving warnings on the more contagious delta variants, many of the fans of Garth Brooks were seen without masks. Some venues in Nashville have been shifting to new masks and vaccination policies.

