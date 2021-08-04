Nashville International Airport is currently hiring a Public Safety Dispatcher

Iwan Shimko/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville International Airport is currently looking for a Public Safety Dispatcher. This position is in charge of performing airport surveillance, monitoring, receiving calls, and handling the administrative tasks in the Nashville International Airport’s 24-hour Airport Communications Center daily.

The education requirements for this position are to pursue bachelor’s degrees or master’s degrees. To be successful in this job application, candidates must have prior experience for 1 or 2 years in public safety call taking, law enforcement, dispatching, or related field. Having two to four years of experience in those fields is preferred.

The hiring process of this job opportunity is that candidates apply online through the website of the job posting, if the background of the candidate fits with the needs, then their team will contact the selected applicant to be interviewed. If the interview is going well, the candidate will be offered the position.

Before going to the onboarding step, the candidate must adhere to the requirements to have a 10-year-background check, which includes criminal history check, motor vehicle check, psychological evaluation, and pre-employment physical, including a drug screen and breath alcohol test.

Nashville International Airport offers a generous package of benefits such as deferred compensation plans, educational assistance, health screenings, paid holidays, and insurance of health, dental, vision, life, and disability. They also provide annual bereavement and military leave.

The salary of this position is $38,424 or $18.47 per hour. The working system is shifting, and candidates will be assigned based on availability at the time of hire. Within the first 6 months of employment, the incumbent must accomplish the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) course for National Crime Information Center (NCIC), Tennessee Crime Information Center (TCIC) and Tennessee Information Enforcement System (TIES) Basic Certification and State approved Basic Telecommunicators course.

Interested? See the details of the job opportunity and apply to https://recruiting2.ultipro.com/MET1000MNAA/JobBoard/e5ff54da-0932-41b2-952c-f2ddf8d2283a/OpportunityDetail?opportunityId=7ed7e9bd-7088-4918-a7c9-50688930a7

