Phosphorus Cybersecurity moves the global headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN — Phosphorus Cybersecurity, a cybersecurity provider for IoT devices, officially moved its headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee.

The company decided to move to access the high-quality pool of talents in Nashville. The new office location is on the edge of Nashville’s Central Business District, called the Gulch neighborhood.

“In evaluating cities for our new home-base, Nashville quickly rose to the top,” said Chris Rouland, founder and CEO of Phosphorus. “Tennessee's business-friendly environment combined with Nashville’s quality of life and highly-skilled workforce made this move a natural choice for our growing company.”

Recently, colleges and universities have started to adopt cyber,physical and IoT security as programs including Vanderbilt University School of Engineering. Phosphorus plans to meet the demand for its services with the help of talented team members.

Phosphorus provides protections for IoT devices with automation to remediate IoT vulnerabilities. The company is looking for more software engineers to improve the IoT security software.

There is an increasing trend for companies to relocate headquarters or expand operations in the Nashville area. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., Amazon and Oracle are among those companies.

TrailRunner International, a leading global strategic communication firm, recently opened a new office in Nashville for expansion plans across America.

FIDELITONE, a supply chain management firm, also opened a new call center to expand the services in the greater Nashville area.

Data Analytic Real-World Visual Intelligence System (DARVIS), an innovative tech company enabling the complete digitization of hospital logistics, hygiene and process documentation, decided to move its headquarters to Nashville last year.

The talent pool, a diverse economy, low costs of living and doing business become the reasons for most companies to move or expand the locations in Nashville.

