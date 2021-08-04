The Nashville Symphony Orchestra and AFM LOCAL 257 signed a new contract

Unsplash/Cytonn Photography

NASHVILLE, TN – After a six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Nashville Symphony and the Nashville Musicians Association, known as AFM Local 257, has recently announced the signing of a new contract on July 27. This new agreement takes effect on August 1, 2021.

This new deal replaces an initial agreement signed in December 2020. The agreement marks the orchestra's comeback after a 6-month hiatus and secures the musicians a $500 weekly stipend. Beethoven's Fifth Symphony performance on September 11 at Ascend Amphitheater will also mark the musicians' return to full-time work.

Before the epidemic, the musicians were on a four-year contract that was set to expire in 2022. However, the contract was terminated due to the pandemic, the subsequent cancellation of live concerts, and the artists' furlough.

The new contract is a slightly modified version of the previous one. Still, as the Symphony has just started recovering from the pandemic, the musicians' yearly remuneration is 7% lower than the year before the pandemic. In the second year, compensation will return to the same level as before the pandemic, and a 6.25% rise in wage will take effect in the third year.

The new agreement will serve the Nashville and Middle Tennessee communities by establishing a week-long neighborhood residency program to strengthen and deepen the orchestra's involvement in the community. This program will provide musicians and staff with the chance to form relationships and collaborations with artists, students, and community members around the area.

Tickets for the Nashville Symphony's are available for purchase from July 30. Visit www.nashvillesymphony.org for more information.

