Modern calligraphy class at the Fairlane Hotel of Nashville, Aug 5

NASHVILLE, TN — Interested in modern calligraphy but don’t know where to learn? Don’t worry, Sip and Script® is here to help you learn calligraphy with food and drink available to order throughout the event.

Sip and Script® will be held on Thursday, August 5, at Ellington’s Restaurant of Fairlane Hotel in Nashville, TN. This event is held for anyone who is interested in learning modern calligraphy using a pointed dip pen and ink. This class is $70 per person which includes a welcome drink and utensils needed for calligraphy.

In the workshop, the class will cover all the basics of calligraphy and help guests prepare their own lettering. Guests who participate in the event will be able to add their own lettered details to snail mail, wedding paper goods, home decor, and more.

The class will be about one and half hours long which consists of instruction and demonstration, include a calligraphy kit of two nibs, a black ink pot, 2 letter guides, tracing paper, and straight pen holder, and other materials needed for the class. All of the utensils used in this class will be available for attendees to bring home.

Fairlane Hotel will provide a welcome beverage for all the guests and specially curated menus for guests to order during the event of Sip and Script® will also be included in their purchase of tickets to the event.

Guests are welcome to come early to the event and grab a seat first. Food and drinks are available to order throughout the event. The modern calligraphy class will start at 6.30 p.m.

For more information and ticket purchase, click here.

