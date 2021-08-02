FIDELITONE announces the opening of the new national call center in Goodlettsville, TN

Unsplash/Berkeley Communications

NASHVILLE, TN — Lori Hader, chief customer experience officer of FIDELITONE, announced the new customer service center in Goodlettsville, TN.

FIDELITONE decided to relocate to the greater Nashville area to serve clients with better customer experiences. The company also offers expanded hours, top talent and best-in-class processes to expand and support customers for last-mile deliveries.

“We’re raising the bar in customer service through extended hours and a vision of one call, one voice,” Hader said. “Customers should only have to make one call and speak with one person—no transfers, no call-backs—to get what they need.”

FIDELITONE provides seamless integration with their clients to meet the customers' demands regarding last-mile scheduling and delivery operations. The company offers a 14-hour-window call service six days a week to facilitate customers.

“We have dedicated lines for clients, and cross-training for all employees with a high level of scalability to serve growing client needs," Haded added.

They will also bring the last-mile delivery operations to Goodlettsville at the end of this year. FIDELITONE currently has more than 100 people working for the company's services in the Nashville area. They plan to add more people to grow the team in the area.

FIDELITONE is not alone in moving or expanding operations in Nashville. Recently, there is a growing number of companies moving the headquarters or expanding their locations in Nashville.

Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. decided to relocate its headquarter from California to Franklin, Tennessee, in 2020. Amazon also expanded its operations in the Nashville area last year. Oracle announced the plan to build new digital hubs, creating 8,500 job opportunities and a $1.2 billion investment in Nashville.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.