Lipscomb University names Deborah Boyd as dean emerita of the College of Education

NASHVILLE, TN — Lipscomb University recognized Deborah Boyd as dean emerita of the College of Education for her contributions to the College of Education.

Boyd ended her tenure as dean of the College of Education after serving the role for 6 years. Lipscomb University has named Trace Hebert, associate dean of the college and director of the doctoral program in education, as the interim dean. She will serve as the interim dean until Lipscomb University finds Boyd's replacement from the national search.

“She leaves the deanship of a college that is strong, productive and successful due to her excellent and effective leadership. I also am honored to announce that Dean Boyd will be awarded the permanent title of dean emerita to honor her many contributions to the College of Education and to Lipscomb University," said W. Craig Bledsoe, Lipscomb University's provost.

Boyd will continue to serve as a faculty member of the College of Education. She plans to take a sabbatical leave, and start again in the spring semester of 2022.

Boyd led the College of Education to achieve several accolades during her tenure as dean of the College of Education, including Top Colleges for Content Preparation from the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) in 2015. The college also received the 2016 Model of Excellence in Partnerships from the Association of Independent Liberal Arts Colleges for Teacher Education.

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) recently named the College of Education as a recipient of $1 million in Grow Your Own grants. TDOE granted 13 Educator Preparation Providers (EPPs) to implement a program that allows more students to enroll for free and increase qualified teachers' numbers in the area.

Boyd also served as a board member on various educational or non-profit organizations, including the Mid-Cumberland Children’s Reading Foundation and the ACT State Council.

