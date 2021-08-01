Southeastern Trust Company welcomes a new trust officer for market expansion in Nashville

Unsplash/Adeolu Eletu

NASHVILLE, TN — Southeastern Trust Company, a boutique private wealth management firm, appointed Christopher Haigler as the new trust officer.

Southeastern Trust Company recently opened a new location in Nashville earlier this year. As part of the company, Haigler offers his expertise to provide the best service to the growing market demands in Nashville.

"Christopher's experience in serving families with generational wealth, as well as business professionals and entrepreneurs, makes him a valuable addition to our Nashville office," said Teresa Whitton, President of Southeastern Trust. "He possesses the technical expertise in trust administration to ensure our clients' assets are stewarded properly."

Haigler has extensive experience in personal and philanthropic trust administration. He previously served as a trust officer in Wells Fargo and Bank of America for more than a decade.

Haigler holds a bachelor's degree in Trust and Wealth Management and a master's degree in Business and Administration from Campbell University.

Southeastern Trust Company handles trust and estate administration, investment management, bill pay services and real estate management. Haigler supports the company in providing personalized solutions for clients.

They appointed Britt Messer to lead the Nashville office in March this year. He serves as chief investment officer of Southeastern Trust. Messer has extensive experience in private wealth management after serving Truist Bank for around 20 years.

Southeastern Trust Company provides 24/7 services and solutions, including goal-based financial planning, trusts and estates, investment management, special needs planning, banking and credit consulting, estate & wealth transfer and additional services.

The company currently operates in 2 locations, which are: Chattanooga, Tennessee and Nashville.

