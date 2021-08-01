Nashville leaders had encouraged more people to get the COVID vaccines

Unsplash/Hakan Nural

NASHVILLE, TN — As the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over yet, every country is trying to slow the spread of the virus through vaccination, and Nashville is officially encouraging people to take vaccines whenever possible.

In Nashville, cases and hospitalizations continue to rise among the unvaccinated in Tennessee. As a role model, Republican leadership in the state legislature had been urging more people to get their vaccines to protect themselves and others against COVID-19.

Recently, 16 state senators signed a letter promoting the benefits of getting COVID vaccines, explaining the science behind mRNA, and warn them on the danger it will bring to their life about not getting vaccines. The letter also mentioned that vaccines have been saving lives for more than a century and not the other way around.

Through estimation of the Tennessee Department of Health, among 97 percent currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 has not been vaccinated, and cases have been quadrupled ever since July 4.

One of the patients currently in ICUs is radio talk show host Phil Valentine, who has not been vaccinated and currently trying to survive from COVID-19. He regretted letting his listeners astray and not taking the vaccine seriously.

“Unfortunately, efforts to get more people vaccinated have been hampered by the politicization of COVID-19. This should not be political,” the senators write. “Every life lost to this virus is tragic. The COVID-19 vaccines save lives.”

Currently, only 39 percent of the whole population in Tennessee has been fully vaccinated and the pace is slower compared to other states.

As the delta variant of COVID had entered the United States, there has been a slight surge in people getting their COVID vaccine. The new delta variant brings a renewed concern to the people and a new wave of cases around the world.

