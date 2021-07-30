Nashville News 2 WKRN-TV to host Food 2 Families

Unsplash/Joel Muniz

NASHVILLE, TN — Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and News 2 WKRN-TV are collaborating once again for the News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive

Last year, the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic that made all activities stopped all of a sudden. The world may not look as normal as pre-pandemic, but the community in Nashville still needs help more than ever. The neighborhood needs your help.

Currently, News 2 Food 2 Families are giving an opportunity to help local schools to fight hunger, and they wanted children to participate in the event that as little as they are, they could make a difference for their community.

Even though most schools are still learning from their home or in person, students can also take part in helping with the food drive. For students learning remotely, the school can host a drive-thru food drive so students and their families could deliver their food there.

They can also participate in the Food 2 Families Virtual Food Drive spread across 46 county service areas. Every $1 donated to the food drive can provide 4 meals for the community. The school could also provide a food drop-off site for families to give their donations directly to the schools or they can also drop off directly to a partner agency or Second Harvest.

For students learning at school, they can bring their food donations to school between August 25 to October 30.

Studies show that children facing hunger have already fallen behind their classmates and more difficult to concentrate in class, or getting sick often.

Just last year alone, 19 schools participated in this event and students had donated more than 250,000 items to the communities. They hope that they will be able to help more people and have a bigger impact on the community.

News 2 WKRN-TV has been supporting Second Harvest for more than 39 years through its program of News 2 Food 2 Families.

If any schools would like to participate in the event, they can register here.

