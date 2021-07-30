Nashville-based HealthTrust honors Ford Motor Company for contributions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

Yunus Yildiz/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Ford Motor Company received the inaugural Challenge Accepted Award from HealthTrust, a Nashville-based Group Purchasing Organization or GPO for healthcare.

HealthTrust awarded the automaker company's effort to protect healthcare workers with Project Apollo, a partnership with United Auto Workers. The project supplies personal protective equipment (PPE) and other things for free, including ventilators and air-purifying respirators.

“The work that Ford did in accepting and rising to the challenge that COVID presented to all of us was significant and made a huge difference in terms of our ability to support our members with the critical supplies and equipment they needed to treat patients and keep their staffs safe,” said David Osborn, HealthTrust senior vice president. “It was an absolutely amazing feat that impacted countless lives across the country and we are forever grateful to Ford and the UAW.”

HealthTrust celebrates organizations' significant contributions to face the challenges in communities with the Challenge Accepted Award. The healthcare GPO services company presented the award at the HealthTrust University Conference.

HealthTrust also awarded member organizations in six categories at the same event, including outstanding member, operational excellence, pharmacy excellence, clinical excellence, innovation award, and social stewardship.

The company celebrated six winners' contributions in providing and optimizing the services to benefit the HealthTrust ecosystem, including patients, stakeholders, and communities. Two out of six honorees are Brentwood, Tenn.-based healthcare, Surgery Partners and QHR Health PLUS™.

HealthTrust recently released information regarding the company's agreement extension on July 26 with Steward Health Care, a leading hospital system in America. HealthTrust also published the new agreement with El Camino Health on July 22 to support the healthcare system with supplies and services.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.