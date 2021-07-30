Nashville-based HealthTrust recognizes member organizations at HealthTrust University Conference

Headway/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — HealthTrust, a Nashville-based Group Purchasing Organization, or GPO for healthcare, named six HealthTrust member organizations as the recipient of the Member Recognition Awards.

Health trust celebrates member organizations with significant contributions to patients, communities, and stakeholders. There are six categories of the 2021 Member Recognition Awards, including outstanding member, operational excellence, clinical excellence, social stewardship, pharmacy excellence, and innovation award.

Six HealthTrust member organizations received the awards at HealthTrust University Conference from David Osborn, Ph.D., senior vice president of strategic accounts and advisory services at Health trust.

Surgery Partners, Brentwood, Tenn., received the outstanding member award for optimizing HealthTrust contracts and offerings.

QHR Health PLUS™ Brentwood, Tenn., received the operational excellence award for achieving efficiencies in savings and contracting.

Southwest Health System, Cortez, Colo., received clinical excellence for their effort to engage and supply COVID vaccines for rural community members.

St. Luke’s Health System, Boise, Idaho, earned the social stewardship award for utilizing reusable sterilization containers.

Scripps Health, San Diego, Calif., received the pharmacy excellence for pioneering a medication center and collaborating with HealthTrust Clinical Pharmacy Member Support.

LCMC Health New Orleans, La., earned the innovation award for implementing Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) agreement, thus reducing the carbon footprint of the health system.

The company recently announced an agreement extension with Steward Health Care, a leading hospital system in America. Health trust will continue to provide the supply chain and GPO support services for Steward Health Care, including 44 hospitals in various locations.

Health trust also entered a new agreement with El Camino Health to support the healthcare system. They will assist El Camino Health in clinical and non-clinical supplies and services.

