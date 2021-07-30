Nashville-based Quovant welcomes three operations leaders to boost innovations

Campaign Creators/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Quova, a Nashville-based legal spend management solutions company, names Kenneth Kaley, Cindy Layne, and Mene Jividen as three new operations leaders to drive innovations and meet the market demand.

Kaley will serve as vice president of operations, while Layne and Jividen as the directors of operations. The three operations leaders will drive operations efficiency for Quovant’s technology and services solutions.

“Quovant serves a significant portion of the Fortune 500 today to rave reviews from our clients, but we are constantly pushing the envelope to evolve as a company. I am delighted to have professionals like Ken, Cindy and Mene leading the charge for our Operations team as we continue to innovate and expand upon the value that we are driving for many of the world’s most respected companies," said Bill Horne, CEO of Quovant.

As the vice president (VP) of operations, Kaley will lead Quovant’s Data Services, Compliance, and Implementation teams. Layne and Jividen will report to Kaley as the directors and handle the Data Services and Compliance teams.

The company recently named Chris Iconos as chief revenue officer in June this year. The big hiring moves show Quovant's effort to expand the service and solutions to meet the increasing market demand.

Quovant offers services and solutions for legal spend management, including LegalBill, Managed Bill Review, and Legal Spend Audits. The company received Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee by The Tennessean three times since 2019.

Quovant is committed to cultivating diversity, equity, and inclusion as they donated to The Trevor Project. The project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ people under the age of 25.

