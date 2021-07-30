Hugh F. Johnston joins Nashville-based HCA Healthcare as the new independent director

Rusty Watson/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — HCA Healthcare, a Nashville-based healthcare solutions company, announced the new addition for HCA Healthcare’s board of directors. Hugh F. Johnston will begin his role as an independent director on September 1, 2021.

Johnston will also join as a committee member for HCA Healthcare’s audit, compliance, finance, and investment. He will leverage his experience and expertise to support the company in the new role.

“Hugh Johnston’s career-long commitment to excellence is reflected in his more than three decades of experience at one of the world’s leading food and beverage corporations,” said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. “Hugh’s financial, operational and technological experience and expertise will greatly complement HCA Healthcare’s patient-centered focus on the care and improvement of human life. We are pleased to announce his addition to our Board.”

Johnston has been serving in various leadership roles at PepsiCo Inc for more than 30 years. He is also one of the board members at Microsoft Corp.

LinkedIn named HCA Healthcare as one of 2021 LinkedIn Top Companies for taking care of employees and implementing equity and inclusion in the workplace. HCA Healthcare launched a pandemic pay program to support the HCA Healthcare colleagues during the pandemic, thus helping full-time or part-time colleagues to maintain their jobs.

The company entered a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. The partnership helps HCA Healthcare leverage data analytics and AI from Google Cloud to improve the quality and outcomes for the patients.

HCA Healthcare recently renamed the scholarship program to honor Patricia Frist, one of HCA Healthcare's co-founders. The scholarship offers the HCA Healthcare colleagues to enroll in post-secondary education. HCA Healthcare Foundation funded 588 dependents for the 2021-2022 school year.

