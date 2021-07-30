Managing directors of Nashville-based Mountain Group Partners join the board of directors of ADD

Andreas Klassen/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Dr. Rob Readnour and Joe Cook III, managing directors of Mountain Group Partners, have joined AAD's board of directors.

Readnour and Cook will assist AAD, a company providing rapid diagnostic and data systems services, to thrive in the animal health industry and begin its journey in the human diagnostics field. James Herbert, founder and former CEO of Neogen, also joins Readnour and Cook as AAD's board of directors.

"We are very pleased with the exceptional expertise we have been able to add to our board; our board provides invaluable oversight, advice and support to management based on relevant experience gained in their exemplary careers," said Joy Parr Drach, CEO of AAD. "We believe in the unique technology we have developed at AAD and are extremely gratified that such distinguished individuals share that belief and have joined our effort."

Mountain Group Partners (MGP) is a Nashville-based venture capital firm. The firm invests in early-stage technology, life sciences, and animal health companies. The firm currently has 14 companies as the portfolio.

Before MGP, Cook had extensive experiences in various senior investment banking and entrepreneurial roles. Readnour served at Elanco Animal Health for 27 years in several senior management positions during his tenure at the company.

MGP recently led a $7M investment round to support ADD's commercial expansion. Herbert Group Ltd., Intersouth Partners, Murphy Family Ventures, Labcorp, Alexandria Venture Investments, and others joined the investment round in May this year.

MGP also financed Applied LifeSciences & Systems (ALSS), a biomedical systems company, a $7 million Series B equity financing. MGP co-led the financing with Merck Animal Health in May this year.

