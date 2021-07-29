Dollar General opens the newest store-within-a-store concept near Nashville

Unsplash/Mehrad Vosughi

NASHVILLE, TN — Dollar General announces the opening of the newest store-within-a-store concept, a DG Market, and pOpshelf combination near Nashville, Tennessee.

The two stores are available in the Tennessee area at White House and Hermitage. Dollar General announces a grand opening celebration event at the new location on Saturday, July 31.

“Through this combined format, we aim to deliver the value and products customers trust from a DG Market with the continually-refreshed merchandise including beauty and seasonal products, home décor and arts and crafts through pOpshelf. We have been pleased with customers’ positive initial reactions, and we look forward to welcoming additional customers to experience our newest format," said Todd Vasos, CEO of Dollar General.

The opening event will give a $10 gift card to the first 100 adult shoppers at each store. The company will prepare a limited amount of coffee, snacks, and samples for free. The customers who join the event will get a DG Market + pOpshelf tote bag and a chance to win a $500 giveaway.

pOpshelf is an initiative from Dollar General to provide an enjoyable shopping experience with lower cost, around $5 or less, for customers. The new store concept operates in 16 stores across three states.

The company partners with The Confetti Foundation to offer relief for children in hospitals with 1,500 birthday parties in FY 2021. Dollar General also grants 1,000 nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools in one-day grant donation with more than $10.5 million in May this year.

Dollar General recently unveiled an operational partnership with Feeding America® to address food security issues. The company grants a $1 million donation to the organization to make food resources accessible for disadvantaged community members.

