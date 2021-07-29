Nashville's Saint Thomas Hospital requires vaccines for all employees

Unsplash/Steven Cornfield

NASHVILLE, TN — COVID-19 is still present, and vaccination is one of the most effective ways to keep everyone safe. In this regard, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville will require all employees to receive the COVID vaccine.

The announcement requiring the COVID vaccine comes in when all hospitals have announced mandates. Many had held off, even when Texas hospital received a favorable case dismissal, and mainly because unvaccinated staff could leave and find a competing hospital that doesn’t require the COVID vaccine. All employees must be vaccinated unless they have an exemption approved by November 12, which is around the annual flu vaccine for employees.

However, the Veteran Affairs, as well as the states of California and New York, announced mandates this week. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville announced an internal requirement for leaders to get the vaccine on July 15, but it wasn't made public until this week. The entire workforce is expected to be mandated as well, with 72 percent already vaccinated.

“Ascension conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process,” the country’s largest Catholic hospital system says in a statement. “As a healthcare provider and as a Catholic ministry, ensuring we have a culture of safety for our associates, patients and communities is foundational to our work.”

Nonetheless, the country’s largest hospital chain, Nashville-based HCA, has not mandated COVID vaccination for their employees, though other local hospitals had been following the statement of federal guidance in requiring vaccines for all employees.

Anna-Lee Cockrill, the hospital’s spokesperson mentioned that employees in HCA are not required to be vaccinated at the moment, but she encouraged employees and the public to take their vaccination when possible and at the same time, keeping their families and people in the communities safe.

