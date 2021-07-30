Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority Request for Uniforms & Non-Garment Services Proposal

Scott Graham/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, known as MNAA, requests services to provide uniforms and laundry services. Proposals shall be received by the MNAA no later than Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

The Authority is looking for uniforms and laundry services (including laundering and pressing) for 90 workers in the Maintenance, Material Control, and Environmental Departments. Each worker will receive 11 complete outfits. These uniforms are a mix of standard and fire-resistant clothing. Uniforms will be collected and distributed weekly at various places.

Mat services will be given on a weekly, bimonthly, or monthly basis, or as needed depending on the location. The service will provide and launder entry mats at outlying buildings, as well as laundry services for 412 Authority-owned mats that provide clients with safe surfaces in wet circumstances in the terminal and garages. The scope of services will include weekly services to Mobile Equipment for the washing and return of shop rags, fender coverings, and coveralls.

Electronic copies of the Contract Documents (RFP, Proposal, Schedule, Attachments, and so on) are accessible at www.aerobidz.aero, an online tendering service. Before submitting a proposal for the Project, proposers should thoroughly examine the RFP Documents. Proposers are also advised to thoroughly read the RFP and Instructions to Proposers. To register for free, please visit https://flynashville.com/nashville-airport-authority/business-opportunities#business-register.

The MNAA's mission is to promote, support, and stimulate local small, minority, and women-owned businesses to participate in the economy (SMWBE). Where expenditures and acquisitions are made using non-federal money, MNAA will use the local small-minority woman business participation standards. Proposers are urged to fulfill the Director Business Diversity Development's SMWBE participation levels or to make good faith effort to form a joint venture, subcontract, or contract for goods or services with SMWBEs. For more information on SMWBE firms, please visit https://flynashville.com/nashville-airport-authority/business-opportunities/business-diversity-development

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.