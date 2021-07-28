Nashville-based HealthTrust and Steward Health Care extends the agreement for supply chain and GPO support services

National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — HealthTrust, a Nashville-based Group Purchasing Organization or GPO for healthcare, updated the agreement extension for supply chain and GPO support services with Steward Health Care, a leading hospital system in America.

HealthTrust and Steward Health have been working together since 2016, and will continue to support Steward Health Care, which currently manages 44 hospitals across the globe.

“We’re proud to expand our long-standing collaboration with HealthTrust, a valuable business associate aligned to our mission,” said Laura Tortorella, chief operating officer of Steward Health Care. “This extended renewal aims to identify additional efficiencies across our expanding supply chains to meet the evolving needs of our valued patients, clinicians and communities.”

Steward Health Care cares for 12 million patients a year with more than 5,000 providers and 40,000 health care professionals. The leading hospital system distributed 100,000 full vaccines in May this year.

HealthTrust offers different GPO services to cater to specific markets, including AdvantageTrust for non-acute providers and CoreTrust for non-healthcare organizations. The company also provides labor and management solutions called HealthTrust Workforce Solutions®.

HealthTrust currently offers services from six US-based regional offices. The company also has offices in Schaumburg, Ill. Birmingham, England, and Shanghai, China.

HealthTrust acquired EasiBuy, a reverse auction expert that offers transparency through HealthTrust's division, called CodeTrust, in June this year. The acquisition will help HealthTrust to attract the public sector, which demands a transparent and cooperative model.

HealthTrust announced the new agreement on July 22 with El Camino Health, an integrated healthcare system for regional purchased services support and shared services.

HealthTrust supports the supply chain and GPO support services to more than 1,600 hospitals. HealthTrust recently appointed Michael Seestedt as chief information officer.

