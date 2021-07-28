Amedisys acquires Nashville-based Contessa Health to meet the demands for comprehensive home healthcare

Dominik Lange/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN — Amedisys, a home and hospice health care provider, acquired Contessa Health, a Nashville-based home recovery care provider.

The acquisition is an effort for Amedisys to meet the increasing demand for home-based care services. Amedisys aims to develop CareConvergence™ Contessa's proprietary informatics platform. Contessa keeps the current management team and continues the operations as a separate business.

“While Amedisys continues to be a national leader in quality home health and hospice services, we have always worked to innovate and provide even more types of care in the home as patients increasingly seek to ‘age in place’ in environments that are familiar and safe. Bringing the Contessa team into our family significantly advances this strategy," stated Paul Kusserow, chairman and CEO of Amedisys.

Contessa provides care for acute and post-acute patients at home. The company offers a skilled nursing facility (SNF) and analytics platform to enhance patient care. The analytics platform also helps to lower the cost and hospital readmissions.

They develop CareConvergence™, an informatics platform to store contacts and logistics for the service. As the result of the acquisition, Amedisys will have access to the informatics platform and plans to improve it to meet the demands in the future.

Amedisys could expand the home-based service, along with SNF at home, to other areas. The acquisition also plans to attract and retain skilled clinicians through a platform.

Contessa recently established a partnership with Mount Sinai Health System to implement the Palliative Care at Home, an initiative to treat COVID-19-patients at their homes. The program started as a home care provider for the increasing number of COVID patients. Palliative Care eventually serves as the care provider for a larger patient population.

