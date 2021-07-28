Vanderbilt University's Consuelo Wilkins receives the 2021 Marion Spencer Fay Award

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Vanderbilt University's senior vice president for Health Equity and Inclusive Excellence, Consuelo Wilkins, receives the 2021 Marion Spencer Fay Award from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

Wilkins receives the award for her contributions in advancing health equity and involving underserved community members in the research. Wilkins will receive the award on Nov. 4 at Drexel University College of Medicine.

"I want to congratulate Dr. Wilkins, for receiving this honor from Drexel University College of Medicine in recognition of her research and advocacy for those underserved by our nation's health care system. Consuelo is blazing a path as an innovator and leader, having already made significant contributions to the field of health equity," said Jeff Balser, MD, Ph.D., president and CEO for Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.

The Marion Spencer Fay Award honors female scientists and/or physicians committed to improving health care. Wilkins will give a lecture during the Marion Spencer Fay Award ceremony.

Wilkins began her role as the vice president for Health Equity and Inclusive Excellence in 2019. She has been actively promoting health equity across the organization. She encourages more research involving marginalized and underrepresented community members.

She received the honor as one of the 2019 Academy for Women of Achievement honorees from YWCA Nashville and Middle Tennessee and the Nashville Predators. She received recognition for her contribution to health equity initiatives.

She became the co-principal investigator (co-PI) of Vanderbilt’s Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA) in 2020. She serves the role to promote the discourse regarding health disparities and cultural awareness in the innovations.

She holds a bachelor's and medical degrees from Howard University. Wilkins holds a master's degree in Clinical Investigation from Washington University School of Medicine.

