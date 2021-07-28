Nashville-based Ardent Health Services names Terika Richardson as chief operating officer

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN—Ardent Health Services, a Nashville-based healthcare service provider, appointed Terika Richardson as the chief operating officer.

Richardson will begin her new role as a chief operating officer (COO) on September 7 this year. As the COO, she will handle Ardent's operations, including 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care.

“Terika is a dynamic and innovative leader with a strong track record of driving results and creating measurable operational improvements while enhancing culture,” said Marty Bonick, president and CEO of Ardent Health Services. “Her experience leading complex healthcare organizations, along with her commitment to placing the patient at the center of every decision, make her an ideal addition to our team. We are excited to welcome her to Ardent as our company enters its next phase of growth.”

She previously worked as the president of Advocate Aurora Health’s Central Chicagoland Patient Service Area. During her tenure as the president of Advocate Aurora, she developed the best practice standards and innovative programs. Prior to this, she served as the CEO of Retreat Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Virginia.

Richardson holds a bachelor's degree in biopsychology and cognitive science from the University of Michigan. She continued and earned a master’s degree in public health at the same university.

Ardent is currently facing some leadership changes. The company recently welcomed Carolyn Schneider as chief human resources officer (CHRO).

The organization recently received the Top Workplace in Middle Tennessee Award from The Tennessean. Ardent's hospitals also earned grade A from the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for medical errors prevention and the patients' safety measure.

The organization received recognition for the Best Places to Work in Healthcare from Modern Healthcare. Modern Healthcare listed five of Ardent Health facilities for high employee satisfaction in 2021.

