Hand-washing tips for Nashville families

Unsplash/Yogendra Singh

NASHVILLE, TN — As the COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet, World Health Organization, or WHO advised washing hands properly and frequently to eliminate germs and keeping healthy.

Hands are the germ magnets from everywhere, whether at school, at play, or even at home. Most of the time, hands come in contact with all manner of contagions, including viruses and bacteria that could infect self and families.

Well, a good hand-washing can prevent respiratory infections, including flu and coronavirus. WHO also suggests washing hands with running water and soap if available, but if not possible, liquid sanitizer could be an option.

The question is, have we washed our hands properly? They have some tips to follow to make sure that hands are squeaky clean.

First, follow the 5 steps: wet, lather, scrub, rinse, and dry. Lather the backs and fronts part of the hand, and between fingers and under fingernails. A good hand washing took about 20 seconds at minimum, just as how long it takes to sing the “ABCs”.

Wash often is the key to eliminate those germs. Washing hands is important before eating or handling food, after using the restroom, after coughing or sneezing, touching a pet, and entering the house.

If running water and soap are not available, use sanitizer at the moment. Then, wash hands as soon as possible when there is running water and soap nearby with the 5 steps to make sure that hands are clean from any harmful bacteria and germs.

It is important to keep the habit of washing hands frequently and properly in order to save loved ones from harmful bacteria and germs.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.