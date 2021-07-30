Meet Kane Brown, Nashville's country singer who connects country and pop music fans

Unsplash/Pien Muller

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville resident Kane Brown is an American singer and songwriter, with a rumbling baritone and a boot in multiple musical worlds.

Over the years, he has been specializing in ever-bolder collaborations with pop’s music biggest names, adding voices and color to the genre and building new fans. At the same time, he still uses the classic country building blocks such as honest songwriting, a connection to small-town America, and family-first.

“I feel like we found our formula and that’s doing country albums but having one or two pop songs on there. That way we can push them to pop radio,” Brown mentioned. “I’ll never have a pop song by myself, but I like doing the features and spreading my fan base around.”

Currently, Brown has just two full-length albums and a handful of EPs, and only five of his songs atop Billboard’s Country Airplay radio chart to date. Brown also received almost thirty Platinum certifications, including two of the most-streamed country songs of all the time, which are “Heaven”, which received seven-time Platinum Number Ones, and “What Ifs.” His last album, Experiment, is at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200.

By 2018, he had done many collaborations with artists like Becky G with “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” and a remix of Camila Cabello's “Never Be the Same.” In the following year, his success came after a collab with DJ Marshmello and the multiplatinum “One Thing Right”. Following his success, he had scored hits with Nelly “Cool Again”; Khalid and Swae Lee “Be Like That”, and John Legend “Last Time I Say Sorry”.

For years, observers have questioned the country’s lack of diversity, including a relatively small number of female artists and fewer Black voices. Through Brown’s music, he wanted to convey a message that the genre has been keen to spread. Following the death of George Floyd, proactive attempts have started to create space for Black voices across the industry.

“I think that’s a big part of why some people haven’t listened to country music—just because the difference hasn’t been represented,” said Brown. “I feel like a lot of my fans saw themselves in me. If you come to my show, the diversity is just crazy with how many different races are there. I think it’s awesome that people can come to my show and get along.”

This summer, Brown will continue with his postponed Worldwide Beautiful Tour, start releasing new music and jump to his Blessed and Free Tour. Even though his star-powered collabs don’t always appear on the country charts, and not always with feature artists of color, but his fans love his work of bringing a more diverse crowd to the table.

