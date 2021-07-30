Nashville, TN

Meet Kane Brown, Nashville's country singer who connects country and pop music fans

Kelleigh Michanichou

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNUAv_0b8Bw0mN00
Unsplash/Pien Muller

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville resident Kane Brown is an American singer and songwriter, with a rumbling baritone and a boot in multiple musical worlds.

Over the years, he has been specializing in ever-bolder collaborations with pop’s music biggest names, adding voices and color to the genre and building new fans. At the same time, he still uses the classic country building blocks such as honest songwriting, a connection to small-town America, and family-first.

“I feel like we found our formula and that’s doing country albums but having one or two pop songs on there. That way we can push them to pop radio,” Brown mentioned. “I’ll never have a pop song by myself, but I like doing the features and spreading my fan base around.”

Currently, Brown has just two full-length albums and a handful of EPs, and only five of his songs atop Billboard’s Country Airplay radio chart to date. Brown also received almost thirty Platinum certifications, including two of the most-streamed country songs of all the time, which are “Heaven”, which received seven-time Platinum Number Ones, and “What Ifs.” His last album, Experiment, is at the top of the all-genre Billboard 200.

By 2018, he had done many collaborations with artists like Becky G with “Lost in the Middle of Nowhere” and a remix of Camila Cabello's “Never Be the Same.” In the following year, his success came after a collab with DJ Marshmello and the multiplatinum “One Thing Right”. Following his success, he had scored hits with Nelly “Cool Again”; Khalid and Swae Lee “Be Like That”, and John Legend “Last Time I Say Sorry”.

For years, observers have questioned the country’s lack of diversity, including a relatively small number of female artists and fewer Black voices. Through Brown’s music, he wanted to convey a message that the genre has been keen to spread. Following the death of George Floyd, proactive attempts have started to create space for Black voices across the industry.

“I think that’s a big part of why some people haven’t listened to country music—just because the difference hasn’t been represented,” said Brown. “I feel like a lot of my fans saw themselves in me. If you come to my show, the diversity is just crazy with how many different races are there. I think it’s awesome that people can come to my show and get along.”

This summer, Brown will continue with his postponed Worldwide Beautiful Tour, start releasing new music and jump to his Blessed and Free Tour. Even though his star-powered collabs don’t always appear on the country charts, and not always with feature artists of color, but his fans love his work of bringing a more diverse crowd to the table.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_22a0adbf7c28fe43b83f5235f3c4073f.blob

Local journalism advocate and practitioner

Nashville, TN
71 followers
Loading

More from Kelleigh Michanichou

Tennessee State

Bridgestone Retail Operations partners with Tight End University for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee event

NASHVILLE, TN — Bridgestone Retail Operations, a Nashville-based member of the Bridgestone Americas family of companies, recently held an event for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee at Lipscomb Academy in collaboration with Tight End University or TEU.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Ncontracts plans to hold Ngage conference in Nashville this year

NASHVILLE, TN-Ncontracts announced the return of Ngage, the company's annual user conference, in Nashville on September 28-29, 2021 with in-person attendees. Ncontracts will also hold Nstruct in two parts: the first part in Nashville on September 27 and the second part in San Diego on October 25-26. The company will showcase Ncontracts' products and services during the conference.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Advanced Data partners with Nashville-based Ncontracts to enhance verification services

NASHVILLE, TN — Advanced Data Corporation or ADC, an enhanced verification solutions company, unveiled the new partnership with Ncontracts, a Nashville-based integrated risk management solutions company.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Summer storm caused damage and flash floods across Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville was just hit by an intense summer storm and has brought down trees and power lines also caused flash floods across Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.Read full story
1 comments
Nashville, TN

Nashville International Airport is currently hiring a Public Safety Dispatcher

NASHVILLE, TN – Nashville International Airport is currently looking for a Public Safety Dispatcher. This position is in charge of performing airport surveillance, monitoring, receiving calls, and handling the administrative tasks in the Nashville International Airport’s 24-hour Airport Communications Center daily.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Nashville Symphony Orchestra and AFM LOCAL 257 signed a new contract

NASHVILLE, TN – After a six-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Nashville Symphony and the Nashville Musicians Association, known as AFM Local 257, has recently announced the signing of a new contract on July 27. This new agreement takes effect on August 1, 2021.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Lipscomb University names Deborah Boyd as dean emerita of the College of Education

NASHVILLE, TN — Lipscomb University recognized Deborah Boyd as dean emerita of the College of Education for her contributions to the College of Education. Boyd ended her tenure as dean of the College of Education after serving the role for 6 years. Lipscomb University has named Trace Hebert, associate dean of the college and director of the doctoral program in education, as the interim dean. She will serve as the interim dean until Lipscomb University finds Boyd's replacement from the national search.Read full story
Nashville, TN

FIDELITONE announces the opening of the new national call center in Goodlettsville, TN

NASHVILLE, TN — Lori Hader, chief customer experience officer of FIDELITONE, announced the new customer service center in Goodlettsville, TN. FIDELITONE decided to relocate to the greater Nashville area to serve clients with better customer experiences. The company also offers expanded hours, top talent and best-in-class processes to expand and support customers for last-mile deliveries.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Nashville leaders had encouraged more people to get the COVID vaccines

NASHVILLE, TN — As the COVID-19 pandemic is still not over yet, every country is trying to slow the spread of the virus through vaccination, and Nashville is officially encouraging people to take vaccines whenever possible.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Southeastern Trust Company welcomes a new trust officer for market expansion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Southeastern Trust Company, a boutique private wealth management firm, appointed Christopher Haigler as the new trust officer. Southeastern Trust Company recently opened a new location in Nashville earlier this year. As part of the company, Haigler offers his expertise to provide the best service to the growing market demands in Nashville.Read full story
Nashville, TN

How Nashville's Vanderbilt University accommodates students with food allergies

NASHVILLE, TN — Heading off to college means adapting to many new things, including food, especially for those with allergies. However, students entering Vanderbilt University should have no such problem, as the university has made access to allergen-friendly food their top priority in recent years.Read full story
Tennessee State

Phosphorus Cybersecurity moves the global headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN — Phosphorus Cybersecurity, a cybersecurity provider for IoT devices, officially moved its headquarters to Nashville, Tennessee. The company decided to move to access the high-quality pool of talents in Nashville. The new office location is on the edge of Nashville’s Central Business District, called the Gulch neighborhood.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Modern calligraphy class at the Fairlane Hotel of Nashville, Aug 5

NASHVILLE, TN — Interested in modern calligraphy but don’t know where to learn? Don’t worry, Sip and Script® is here to help you learn calligraphy with food and drink available to order throughout the event.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Arosa announced the acquisition of Nashville-based Family Staffing Solutions

NASHVILLE, TN — Arosa, an integrated care management and home care services, acquired Family Staffing Solutions to advance Arosa's position in Nashville. Arosa has been providing services for care management in Middle Tennessee since 2001. The Family Staffing Solutions (FSS)'s resources have strengthened Arosa's position as the premier employer and provider of personal care services.Read full story
California State

Nashville-based National Seating & Mobility announces expansion into California through the acquisition of EASE

NASHVILLE, TN — National Seating & Mobility, a Nashville-based comprehensive mobility solutions provider, announces the expansion into California and acquires Eagle Accessibility Solutions & Equipment.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Lipscomb Animation Faculty Contributes in Space Jam: A New Legacy

NASHVILLE, TN – The Lipscomb Animation Department has played a part in the long-awaited blockbuster sequel 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'. Instructors and former students of the Lipscomb Animation Department took part in the production of the sequel. The movie debuted in theaters a few weeks ago on July 16.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Best spots in Nashville to taste authentic French food

10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday-Friday. They have plenty of variants of croissant like Almond croissant, Almond chocolate croissant, Chocolate Twist, Pain aux raisins, Chausson aux pommes, Canele de Bordeau, Financiers and Palmier. Not only that, here, you could also satisfy your craving belly with their Baguette Sandwiches, Quiche, Sourdough, French Brioche, Organic dark rye sourdough with caraway seeds, and more! Visit by to explore their menu.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The 'Peanuts' Gang Comes to Nashville for A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage

NASHVILLE, TN – The ‘Peanuts' gang is coming to Nashville on December 16-22 to perform A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage at Tennessee Performing Art Center's Polk Theater. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the ‘Peanuts’ gang will go on a journey to discover the real meaning of Christmas.Read full story
Nashville, TN

Check out and borrow an original local artwork from the Nashville Public Library!

NASHVILLE, TN - A great offer for art lovers in the Music City! The Metro Arts Lending Library is partnering with Metro Nashville Public Library and Metro Arts Commission to provide free original artwork to be borrowed and enjoyed at your home. This offer is exclusively for the library card holders.Read full story
Nashville, TN

The Best Spots to Get Brunch in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN - Brunch is everyone’s all-time favorite meal. This fantastic breakfast and lunch combo with savory and sweet alternatives pleases everyone's palate. Whether it's a late breakfast or an early lunch, these neighborhood eateries will satisfy your need.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy