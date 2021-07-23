Top three burger joints in Nashville

Unsplash/Peter Dawn

NASHVILLE, TN — Who loves some good burgers? It’s hard to resist the classic dish, and here in Nashville, there’s a lot of interesting takes on it.

If you’re planning to go on a burger adventure or simply craving for one, you’ve come to the right place. Here are the top three burger joints in town:

1. Burger Republic

Location: 420 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 at The Gulch, Downtown

Opening Hour: Monday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Burger Republic was established in 2012 as a sports bar. They were named as the winner of Best Burger 2013 Toast of Music City. They have a variety of burgers, including the Tennessee, Classic, Burger Republic, West Texas, Black n’ Bleu, and West Coast. They also have refreshing, sweet shakes to go with your meal.

“…The brioche buns on both burgers were so soft and fresh. My burger was delicious, not quite as spicy as I thought it would be with the habanero cheese, jalapeno slices, and spicy BBQ sauce...but the meat was nice and juicy. Pressed (not smashed) thin so it got all the caramelization crispness on the edges. My wife’s West Coast Burger (minus letter & tomato) was, as she said, delicious… I stole a few House Chips from her and it made me wish I ordered those instead of the tots because they were really good.” — Bill W. on yelp.

2. Gabby’s Burgers

Location: 493 Humphreys St, Nashville, TN 37203, Wedgewood-Houston, South Nashville

Opening Hour: Monday to Thursday, from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.; Friday from 10.30 a.m. to 7.30 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.

Gabby’s Burgers was established in 2008. They serve grass-fed burgers, sweet potato fries, and fresh-cut fries. Burger option includes Seamus (Shay Mus), the original Gabby Burger, Chili burger, Tipper Burger and Coreen Burger (vegan burger).

“Great experience at Gabby’s. It’s a no-frills type of place but the burgers and fries are all you need. I got a burger with bacon on it and the bacon was piled on. The burgers are well seasoned, fries well salted, and don’t forget the milkshakes!” — Alex U. on yelp.

3. Stock and Barrel

Location: 901 Gleaves St, Nashville, TN 37203 at The Gulch, Downtown

Opening Hour: Monday, Thursday, Sunday from 12 p.m.m to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stock and Barrel implements a farm-to-table concept where they work with farms and businesses around Knoxville to promote local economic sustainability within the community. Their beef came from a locally sourced Mitchell Family Farms in Blaine, TN. All-natural, pasture-fed, and hormone-free meat.

Among the burgers they serve are The ‘Merican, Steakhouse, The Elvis, The Farmhouse, The Ring of Fire, Nashville Hot Chicken and The Hurt Locker.

“The BURGERS are legit. Big fluffy buns, large patties, and copious toppings. I love the variety of flavors and styles they had going on. I got The Bernie because I am all about the sweet and savory combos; I have never heard of blueberry preserves on a burger before! It was delicious!! The fries are very salty and very good; the onion rings are huge and delish as well. Get 1 orders of each.” — Kristina S. on yelp

