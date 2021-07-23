Walker Brothers of Nashville released a limited margarita-flavored kombucha

Unsplash/Taylor Simpson

NASHVILLE, TN — Everyone has been talking about the new health drink, kombucha. Walker Brothers in Nashville also had their own line of kombucha drinks with unique flavors.

Walker Brothers were founded by Sam and Luke Walker, two brothers who loved craft beer, but they didn’t like the way the beer made them feel. So they decide to make a solution— a beverage that tastes just as good and flavorful as the best craft beer, but easier on the digestive systems.

Using SCOBY as their main ingredient, the brothers start brewing the kombucha, eventually creating the light, refreshing drink of kombucha.

Currently, Walker Brothers offer a High Gravity (alcoholic kombucha with 5 percent ABV) and non-alcoholic, also seasonal release. For their High Gravity selection, they have Citra, watermelon lime, and ginger flavor. While non-alcoholic kombucha, flavor varied from ginger, blueberry jasmine, cucumber melon, and citrus flavor.

Recently, they released a margarita-flavored kombucha for a limited time for their summer release. The Walker Brothers have partnered with Nectar Urban Cantina for a limited release of their new kombucha flavor.

The Margarita is part of the Walker Brothers’ High Gravity series of 5 percent ABV kombucha. Sam and Luke created this flavor using a lot of fresh-squeezed lime juice, a dash of agave nectar, and a touch of sea salt. You can find The Margarita in stores near you.

To every kombucha drinker who is interested in having a taste of the Walker Brothers, it can be found throughout Middle and East Tennessee at local retailers such as the Turnip Truck, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Sinkers Beverage, Main Street Beer, RED Spirits, Wine and more.

Enjoy some kombucha, but remember to drink responsibly (especially the High Gravity)!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.