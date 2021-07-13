Nashville, TN

Nashville Zoo welcomes three new porcupettes

Kelleigh Michanichou

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Zoo is excited to welcome the birth of three cape porcupines in addition to their zoo family members. These baby porcupines, also called porcupettes, were born on June 27, 2021, just a few days away from July 2, also celebrated as World Porcupine Day.

After the neonatal exams, all the babies are announced to be healthy and born in a normal condition.

Lead Keeper for Contact Area, Nate Morris, mentioned that Mkali, the mother, gave birth to the first porcupette while she was being on exhibit on Sunday morning to the guests of the zoo. She was brought to a warmer temperature and light-controlled location soon after and had the rest of the babies.

Since being at Nashville Zoo, this is the second time for Mkali to give birth to baby porcupines. Cape porcupines' breeding seasons usually occur from September to December, with an average of two to four porcupettes per litter.

The first one arrived shortly on her first birthday in spring 2020. The second litter of babies arrived with surprise at the Zoo in June, far from the expected breeding season.

After staying with their parents for a few weeks, the porcupettes will begin training to become animal ambassadors to educate people on their species and someday will highlight them in educational experiences.

Cape porcupines (Hystrix africaeaustralis) are not an endangered species and they are native to Central and Southern Africa.

The Nashville Zoo is committed to the Species Survival Plan (SSP), a program to ensure that there are genetically diverse porcupines among the captive. Currently, Nashville Zoo has five porcupines of the same species.

