Alanna Royale: "Fall in Love Again" to sparks calmer jazz elements

NASHVILLE, TN - The "Soul of Nashville", Alanna Royale has released their latest single entitled "Fall in Love Again" via Colemine Records on July 9. The song highlighted the question of is it worth it to try and love again. Alanna Royale perfectly captures this inner debate through the combination of classic R&B tone and soulful lyrics.

In her new single, "Fall in Love Again," the Nashville soul Alanna Royale projected a closer and intimate perspective at the work of rekindling the old love, or the sparks that appeared in the relationship that seems to disappear through times. The song started with the lyrics, "Let's just call this what it is, a losing game,", which indicates something is off in the relationship. Fears of loss are also projected in the line 'Cause I've been too scared / To look in your eyes and give it a name." since both parties try to relate to each other in maintaining their relationship. The track features the backing of Royale's glove-tight band. Producer Kelly Finnigan and engineer Mindy Watts also added a rich string section and vocal harmonies to enhance Royale's striking chorus: "Don't you want to fall in love again?"

The Nashville music group Allana Royale has packed with talents, fronted by Alanna Quinn-Broadus, guitarist Jared Colby and bassist Gabriel Golden. The members collaboratively bring together the group's unique Americana soul sound. Alanna Royale has opened for Lee Fields and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, as well as an appearance at Bonnaroo in 2014. Live on the Green was lucky enough to feature Alanna Royale back in 2018.

Join in their single-release show with Brassville at Exit/In this weekend, July 17, 2021 at 8pm.

