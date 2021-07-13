A Development Officer is wanted at TennGreen

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - TennGreen, formerly the Tennessee Parks & Greenways Foundation, is currently hiring a Professional Development Officer who is eager to protect and preserve TennGreen’s conservation of their natural treasures and thrive together for its better future.

This position's main responsibility is to manage a qualified portfolio based on the potential leadership donators and aim to gain more than one thousand dollars in funds and upscaling the current donators.

Aims to seek opportunities on the prospect research and prospect management work by the Development Manager, the development officer will collaborate together with the gift officer. The annual goals will be adjusted with the assigned prospects and the needs of the organization.

Development Officer is expected to build a good branding towards TennGreen’s reputation among members, sponsors, donators, and to boost the financial and operational performance as a whole. This position will be a good fit for those who acquire persistence, authenticity, inquisitiveness, persuasiveness, flexibility, and a positive outlook.

The development officer should have the exceptional skills to identify the interest of the donations if it meets the need of organization funding priorities to gain the right philanthropic investments for TennGreen Land Conservancy.

This position requires occasional weekend and evening work and travelling across the state, vehicles will be arranged by the organization.

The salary range for Development Officer is $60,000 to $65,000 with generous benefits including a 401k matching program, flex time, a health insurance stipend, and opportunities to enroll in health, dental, and vision insurance programs.

If you think you are a good fit for this position, please send a cover letter and resume to Alice Hudson Pell, Associate Director at jobs@tenngreen.org by July 15 with Development Officer in the subject line. For more details about the job responsibilities, qualifications and skills requirements visit here.

