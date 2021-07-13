Allana Royale: "Fall in Love Again" Release Show on July 17

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - Celebrating their latest single release, "Fall in Love Again", the Nashville Soul held their release show at EXIT/IN this Saturday, July 17 starts from 8.00 p.m. The show is also co-featuring the Nashville brass-based band, Brassville.

Allana Royale is formed by frontwomen Alanna Quinn-Broadus, guitarist Jared Colby and bassist Gabriel Golden. Together, they are collaborating to bring together the group’s unique Americana soul sound. The group has opened for Lee Fields and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, an appearance at Bonnaroo in 2014. Live on the Green was lucky enough to feature Alanna Royale back in 2018. Their newest single, "Fall in Love Again", highlighted the problems craved in the relationship, the absence of romance, and the decision in rekindle the sparks to make the flame alive.

The brass brotherhood Brassville has been crafted creative and groovy sounds inspired by the early-19th-century European military marching bands. The band consisted of Jonathon Neal, Larry Jenkins, Nate McDowell, Derrick Green, MarcusChandler, MarVelous Brown, Adrian Pollard, and Rashad Sylvester. “We ended up meeting up at TSU after my text to Larry,” McDowell, a tuba player, recalls, “ran a couple of songs, then just went out on Broadway to play and see what happens.” As they say, the rest is history. Brassville has been working with local and national artists and musicians and proud to be a part of the local community.

Tickets are available to purchase at the website, starting from $1 for custom donation. There is a 4 ticket limit per customer. Masks are optional at the venue for those who had been vaccinated. The show is limited to ages 18 and over.

