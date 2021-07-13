Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani will headline CMA Summer Jam, also air as a Primetime TV Special

Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN - CMA Summer Jam is coming to Nashville! For two nights, the best country music in the nation from nearly 20 accomplished country musicians will perform their best numbers in this country music concert event produced by the Country Music Association.

On July 27-28, nine performers will be featured each night. The first night lineup includes Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, and Dwight Yoakam.

Meanwhile, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, and Thomas Rhett set the lineup for Night Two.

CMA Summer Jam is a substitute to CMA's flagship summertime festival, CMA Fest, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021. We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect,” the CMA said in their statement.

CMA Summer Jam will also air as a three-hour primetime TV special, with ABC is set to record and broadcast the concert later in the summer. The concert itself will take place at the Ascend Amphitheater, with some additional performances will be taped in the venues around Nashville.

Nightly tickets start at $70 and will be available to purchase starting Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m. CT. A portion of the tickets sales will benefits the CMA Foundation, which is committed to improving and sustaining music programs in the US, so all students will be able to access high-quality music lessons equally.

For more information about the concert and ticket purchase, you can visit their official website at cmasummerjam.com.

